Hebridean Way

Put your cycling skills to the test by having a go at one of the many routes Scotland has to offer. This long distance cycle route spans the length of the Outer Hebrides. Along the way you’ll pass world-famous beaches, the Calanais Standing Stones and the Butt of Lewis lighthouse. Starting at Vatersay and finishing at the Butt of Lewis, altogether this route takes about six days to cycle, so it’s the perfect route for an adventure.

Outer Hebrides

Edinburgh City Centre to the Shore

There’s a whole host of traffic-free cycle paths across Scotland’s capital, many of which follow old railway lines. Make use of the Innertube map to follow paths like this one from Edinburgh’s New Town to the Shore in Leith. This short route is just under two miles, so is perfect for those who just want a quick cycle and to take in some of Edinburgh’s stunning scenery with the chance to stop off for a bite to eat along the way. The route starts on Scotland Street and finishes up at Sandport Place and should only take about 10 minutes.

Scotland Street, Edinburgh

Lerwick to Scalloway

Take the route from Lerwick to the ancient Shetland capital of Scalloway. Cycle through a ridge of hills and across a wild moorland. As you complete the route, you’re rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of Scalloway and its sparkling sea. This is another short route, coming in at just under six miles, and it should take less than an hour to complete.

Lerwick, Shetland

Devilla Forest, Fife

If you fancy something a bit more off the beaten path, try this cycle path through the Devilla forest in Fife. The paths pass through atmospheric expanses of woodland, perfect for spotting wildlife, including a red squirrel or two. Near Kincardine, the off-road forest path starts and ends at the Devilla Forest car park.

FK10 4AS

Assynt Achiltibuie Circular

One of the longer, more challenging cycle paths on this list is the stunning loop in the north west. This path travels through the country’s wildest and most idyllic landscapes. Take in the views of some of Scotland’s famous mountains such as Sula Bheinn, Cul Mor and Stac Pollaidh contrasted with the tranquil beaches and glittering lochs. Coming in at just over 70 miles, this cycle will take around 7 hours to complete, making it perfect for more avid cyclists looking for something a bit more challenging.

Ullapool