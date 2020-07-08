PUPILS in Falkirk will not return to the classroom full-time until almost two weeks into the new term.

Falkirk Council said there will be a “phased return” during the first two weeks of term from August 12–21.

All pupils will return full-time from August 24, the authority’s emergency executive agreed at a meeting on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government aims to have children back in school full-time from August 11 and hopes to make a final decision by July 30, with blended learning remaining a contingency plan if Covid-19 is not sufficiently suppressed.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, chairman of Falkirk Council’s emergency executive, said: “Reopening our schools fully is one of our highest priorities in our response to the Covid-19 situation.

“We’re grateful to parents, carers and families for their patience as we follow the progress of the national recovery plans in Scotland.

“We know it has been a tough time for everyone. However, returning to a degree of normality is really important and this is a significant step forward.”

The council agreed that all early learning establishments will reopen from August 12.