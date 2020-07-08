NICOLA Sturgeon has announced the list of countries and overseas territories that Scots can visit without having to quarantine for 14 days when they return.

Unlike England, passengers entering Scotland from Spain and Serbia will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

The Republic of Ireland was not included in the original quarantine rules set out by the Scottish Government last month.

From July 10, Scots will be able to visit the following countries and territories without having to quarantine on their return.

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

The Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Réunion

San Marino

Seychelles

St Barthélemy

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad & Tobago

Turkey

Vatican City State

Vietnam

14 UK overseas territories also on the list of exemptions.

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Falkland Islands

Gibraltar

Montserrat Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

The Turks and Caicos Islands.