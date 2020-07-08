NICOLA Sturgeon has announced the list of countries and overseas territories that Scots can visit without having to quarantine for 14 days when they return.
Unlike England, passengers entering Scotland from Spain and Serbia will have to self-isolate for two weeks.
The Republic of Ireland was not included in the original quarantine rules set out by the Scottish Government last month.
From July 10, Scots will be able to visit the following countries and territories without having to quarantine on their return.
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
The Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
The Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Réunion
San Marino
Seychelles
St Barthélemy
St Kitts & Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad & Tobago
Turkey
Vatican City State
Vietnam
14 UK overseas territories also on the list of exemptions.
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Anguilla
Bermuda
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Falkland Islands
Gibraltar
Montserrat Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
The Turks and Caicos Islands.
