The funeral of three siblings who died after their flat caught fire took place in Paisley today, with friends and residents lining the streets.

Mother Julie Daley, had to say goodbye to her 12-year-old daughter Fiona Gibson and sons Alexander, 8, and Philip, 5, who passed away on 19 June after a fire in their home.

The siblings were rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where they died soon after.

Daley, 39, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley soon after being pulled from the house, and was said to be in a critical condition. She was later discharged.

Family and friends of the three children asked that Paisley residents wear colourful clothing and clap softly as the funeral procession passed through the Gallowhill area of the Renfrewshire town on Thursday.

A pink coffin and two blue coffins were seen in the three hearses, with a rainbow decoration in one window.

The procession passed nearby St Catherine's Primary School where the two younger boys were pupils.

Head teacher Emma Henry previously said: "We are truly saddened by the loss of Alexander and Philip.

"They were both full of energy and such an important part of our school.

"Both boys loved the outdoors and frequently talked about their regular visits to the park.

"They never ceased to make us smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."

Fiona was a pupil at Mary Russell School in Paisley, where head teacher Julie McCallum said: "Words cannot express the sadness we are feeling.

"Fiona was a wee shining light in our Mary Russell family and to lose three young lives in this way is devastating for everyone.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected by this tragedy at this very sad time."

The cortege finally arrived at Hawkhead Cemetery where the three children were laid to rest.

A crowdfunding page set up by friends of the grieving couple has raised over 29 thousand pounds.

The page reads: “We’re raising £10,000 to help my friend’s brother and partner who have lost everything in a house fire including their three children.

They are asking for donations to support Julie Daley and Alex Gibson who have “lost their children and all their worldly possessions in a devastating house fire.”

A joint investigation from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police in Renfrewshire and Inverclyde has confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.