With many Scots staycationing this year, some may fancy swapping a hotel stay for a camping holiday to take in the beautiful sights and sounds of Scotland.

If so, they'd be in luck, as many camp sites across the country are reopening on July 15 as we enter into Phase 3 of the routemap out of lockdown.

So whether you are an avid camper, a nature lover or just looking for something daring and different to do this summer, pitch a tent as we have compiled a list of some of the camping sites reopening this month.

Culzean Castle – Camping and Caravanning, Girvan

Culzean Castle is ready to welcome guests back to its campsite from July 15 with full toilet facilities open, meaning a comfortable and fun-filled stay for all the family.

With lots of wide open space and greenery round about you, the campsite is perfect for social distancing while still being able to enjoy the company of close family and friends in the great outdoors.

The grounds boasts fantastic walks and beaches nearby, or you can head into Ayr centre for a spot of retail therapy. With the site dog friendly, too, this popular spot will guarantee some happy campers.

Aberfeldy Caravan Park

Pitch up at Aberfeldy Caravan Park to experience a fun family holiday in this charming Scottish town.

Facilities and amenities include hot showers, toilets, a laundry room and spaces for BBQs and picnics, meaning home comforts can still be enjoyed while you take in some stunning surroundings.

For a small fee, campers can also enjoy leisure facilities such a spa and swimming pool at nearby Moness Resort, meaning a bit of TLC is not totally out of the equation.

Full amenities will be open from July 15.

Luss Caravan & Camp Site, Luss

Luss Caravan & Camp Site are delighted to welcome visitors back to their site situated on the picturesque and well-renowned banks of Loch Lomond.

The site re-opens on July 15 where nature-lovers can pitch a tent or bring their motorhomes or caravans to the touring site, where electric hook-ups are available. From just 7 per person, campers can enjoy modern facilities such as heated showers, toilets and a play park for the kids.

Breath-taking views of Ben Lomond at such an affordable price, what are you waiting for?

Heads of Ayr, Ayr

Situated on the Ayrshire coast, Heads of Ayr is a family favourite for anyone wanting to pitch a tent or hire a holiday home to enjoy a few nights of relaxation during the summer holidays.

With lots of local attractions nearby such as Dunure Castle, Burns Heritage Park and Heads of Ayr Farm Park, you are just a stone's throw away from exploring the best sites Ayrshire has to offer.

You can also head to Ayr Beach to make the most of the sunshine during your stay - weather permitting!

Eriskay B&B and Glamping, Aviemore

If you fancy more of an upmarket camping experience, glamping at the foot on the Cairngorm Mountains could be the option for you.

Situated in scenic Aviemore and just a stone's throw away from Cairngorms National Park, Eriskay's Glamping Pods boast en-suite facilities, free Wi-Fi, television, tea and coffee making facilities and central heating, meaning you can make the most of the outdoor activities and water sports on offer while returning to your cosy abode in the evening.

Pods are available from July 3 so get booking to avoid disappointment.