MESSAGES of support have flooded in for a former Rangers player after it was revealed he is set to undergo life-saving surgery for cancer.

Scott Nisbet, 52, will have an operation to remove one of his kidneys after four tumours were found by medics.

The discovery was made after he complained about a bad back and was referred to hospital.

The former defender played for the Ibrox club between 1985 and 1993 after joining them as a kid.

Horrible news about Scott Nisbet, a real cult hero when I was growing up. Get well soon big man. ♥️ — Heart & Hand Podcast (@ibroxrocks) July 9, 2020

He made his debut under legendary Gers boss Jock Wallace as a teenager, before having to retire early due to injury.

Nisbet, who lives in Lanzarote, is now set to see a specialist next week ahead of his surgery, reports the Scottish Sun.

After learning of his cancer diagnosis, he told the Sun: "I am in a race against time.

“I have four tumours.

“The main one is on my kidney and it has to be taken out ASAP.

“The tumour on my kidney is about eight centimetres by six.

“If they can get that out within a week to 10 days they will then look to tackle the remaining three tumours.

“I am going to Gran Canaria on Wednesday to see the specialist and hopefully the operation will follow soon after.

Jock Wallace handed Nisbet his Rangers debut in 1985

"The priority is to remove the kidney. So that’s why I say it’s a race against time.

“I was a fighter when I played and I am determined to fight this.

“For my family’s sake I am having to put a brave face on it, I’ll fight this for them and for June.

"This is the biggest fight I’ve ever faced and I’ll give it my best shot.”

Fans have been quick to share their support for Nisbet, who famously scored against Club Brugge in the 1992/93 Champions League.

He also won three league titles in 1990, 1991 and 1992.

Popular Gers podcast Heart and Hand wrote on Twitter: "Horrible news about Scott Nisbet, a real cult hero when I was growing up. Get well soon big man."

The North American Rangers Supporters Association wrote: "NARSA sends our best wishes to former Ger Scott Nisbet as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

"Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this difficult time, and we hope for a speedy recovery."

Jeff Holmes, author of several books on Rangers, added: "I recall Scott Nisbet telling me that when John Greig turned up at his house in Edinburgh to sign him, he ‘bottled it and ran away!’

A real character and a gentleman, he’s now battling cancer and requires a life-saving op. He has a fight on his hands, but the big man can do it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/U5TUoftLFX — Jeff Holmes (@JeffH1960) July 10, 2020

"A real character and a gentleman, he’s now battling cancer and requires a life-saving op. He has a fight on his hands, but the big man can do it."