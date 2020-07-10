Two SNP councillors in Glasgow have quit the party, with one subject to criminal charges.

Michael Cullen, who represents Garscadden and Scotstounhill, stood down after being charged in relation to perverting the course of justice over allegations he made of sexual assault.

It comes after councillor for Drumchapel and Anniesland in Glasgow, Elspeth Kerr, announced her resignation late on Thursday night, after accusing the leadership of acting like a 'dictatorship'.

An SNP spokesperson claimed the two resignations were linked, while also confirming Kerr had not formally complained about bullying.

In a statement, a spokesman for the SNP group said: "At a meeting with the SNP Whip on Thursday, Cllr Michael Cullen confirmed that he is currently facing potential legal action and would step aside from the SNP in the meantime, in line with party protocol.

"Cllr Kerr objected to this course of action and indicated that she would leave the SNP as a result. While we are disappointed by that decision, we would clarify that Cllr Kerr has at no stage made any allegations of bullying within the SNP group.”

Mr Cullen was called to a meeting with the Glasgow Party leadership and he admitted there were charges against him but he is understood to deny the charges.

In the Twitter thread, Kerr said that although she is 'not bullied easily', Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken 'has tried at every opportunity'.

She wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that I have resigned from the SNP! I have been a member for 30 years. Glasgow City Council ran by Susan Aitken is nothing but a Dictatorship! I cannot stand by a party that allows bullying and corruption of this nature.

"Glasgow SNP group has many strong woman but there is a line between being strong and bullying. Being a strong woman myself I am not bullied easily but Susan has tried at every opportunity.

"Every time I tried to express my opinion I was silenced, I feel that my community was silenced with me. I became a Councillor to be a voice for my already silenced community not to be silenced more.

"Under previous administrations, my community' s needs went unmet and unheard. I hoped as part of the Glasgow SNP group I would be able to change that. Our [administration] was meant to be open and transparent but this is the furthest away from that possibility.

"I firmly believe in independence for Scotland! The SNP has been taken over by middle-class career politicians who have their own agenda and interest at heart.

"People leaving the Labour party said that they felt they were not leaving their party but that their party had left them and that is how I feel about the SNP In Glasgow."