SCOTLAND is slowly making its way out of lockdown.

Our tourism industry officially opened its door again on Wednesday, with the First Minister encouraging people desperate for a holiday to 'explore more of Scotland' rather than taking trips abroad.

With that in mind, we thought we'd gather together some of AirBnB's most bizarre and beautiful listings in Scotland, to help inspire you ahead of your trip.

From living in a futuristic 'airship', to taking up home in a hobbit-hole or even a lifeboat - here are seven of the weird and wonderful AirBnB offerings in Scotland:

AirShip002 - Drimnin, Highlands

AirBnB

Described as an "iconic, insulated alumium pod', the AirShip002 is a one bedroom, one bathroom pod for a maximum of two adults.

Situated in Drimnin in the Highlands, the listing has views of the isle of Mull from its "dragonfly windows".

AirBnB

The "comfortable, quirky and cool" site is a perfect getaway - with full details on the AirBnB website here.

Tinhouse - Glendale, Highlands

Tinhouse is described as an "architectural award winning luxury holiday cottage".

With one bed and bathroom, the cottage is fit for two people - located in North West Skye.

AirBnB

"ideal for foodies, walkers or simply those that want a secluded break", the listing is finished with the "highest quality" of fittings - with a panoramic view of the seascape.

Full details can be found here.

The Warren - Loch Tay, Highlands

Are you a fan of the Lord of the Rings? How about the Hobbit?

AirBnB

Well at the Warren you can live your own Tolkien adventure in the "luxurious" cave house.

Located on a secluded hillside on the north of Loch Tay, the hobbit-style buidling comes with "oddles of character", with a grass roof and exerior...and not to mention a private hot tub.

AirBnB

The Warren has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and can fit four people.

Full details can be found here.

Cairn Pod - Bonar Bridge, Sutherland

Ideal for people who love camping but just fancy something a little bit more luxurious, the Cairn Pod is the perfect blend of both.

AirBnB

Situated in a picturesque area of Bonar Bridge Sutherland and located in the heart of the North Coast 500, the pod makes it an ideal accommodation for exploring the Highlands for a short or long stay.

The pod sleeps two guests in either two twin or one double bed - with a bathroom/shower also inside.

AirBnB

Full details can be found here.

Luxury Vintage Airstream - Dull, Perth and Kinross

Named 'Stella', this 1973 Airstream was lovingly restored by hosts Niki and Nir, bring her into the 21st century.

AirBnB

Tthe stunning listing is located in the countryside of Highland Perthshire with an abundance of outdoor pursuits nearby.

But if you prefer to spend your trip relaxing, there is a private hot tub right outside your door.

AirBnB

Full details can be found here.

The Alexandra Lifeboat - Cuan Ferry, Argyll and Bute

Arguably one of the most unique Scottish listings on AirBnB, this site provides the opportunity for six people to stay in an actual lifeboat.

AirBnB

The 110 year old vessel is situated on the shores of Cuan Sound on Argll's rugged coastline, with a location ideal for kayakers, walkers and those wanting to escape from busy life.

The Alexandra is situated in the bay - where small campground facilities are located, included a shared shower and toilet facilities.

AirBnB

View the full details here.

The Magic Bus - Dornie, Highlands

The Magic Bus, once a well-travelled Mercedes 709 minibus, is now a cosy and unique getaway for the "nature-loving eco-traveller looking for something cute and quirky".

AirBnB

Situated on the southwest facing hills with stunning views of Loch Duich and Loch Alsh Below, the listing is just a short walk away from Scotland's most famous castle - Eilean Donan Castle.

Fit for two people, the Magic Bus has a hand-made interior, with a raised double-bed area to the front of the bus.

Weather permitting you can enjoy the sunset and a BBQ in the sitting area outside, meanwhile inside you can keep warm even in the coldest of nights with the log burner.

AirBnB

You can view the full details here.