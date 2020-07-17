SCOTTISH stars will shine at next year’s Latitude festival after a line-up announcement for next year.

Lewis Capaldi will headline the Henham Park summer festival and Snow Patrol feature in a special Sunday afternoon slot.

The Bathgate singer is making his Latitude debut at next year’s event.

English indie pop band Bastille were also announced as next year’s headliners.

Organisers announced the line-up on the day which should have kickstarted this year's event, cancelled along with other festivals because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Snow Patrol said: "We are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests at next year's festival.

"Having played the first-ever Latitude in 2006, we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our slot last year and obviously with all festivals cancelled this year we're so glad to be on the bill for next year.

"Thank you Latitude for having us back once again. It's a wonderful festival and we're delighted to be involved."

Bastille singer Dan Smith said: "We've wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we're really excited to have the chance to be there next year after everyone's year away from gigs.

"It's our only British festival gig of the summer and we're thrilled that it'll be at Latitude in such brilliant company."

Organisers say the comedy, theatre and arts line-up will be announced soon.

The festival returns to Henham Park, Suffolk, on July 22 to 25, 2021.

Weekend and day tickets are on sale from Monday at 9am.



