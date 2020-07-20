THE UK Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely".

Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, told MPs about the decision this afternoon in the House of Commons, saying the government would "hold China to its international obligations".

He also announced an arms embargo, blocking the sale and export of weapons and surveillance equipment to China from the UK would also be extended to Hong Kong.

It comes as the Chinese Government imposed a national security law on the country, effectively criminalising any political dissent and can apply to actions outside of Hong Kong or mainland China.

The foreign secretary said: "Given the role China has now assumed for the internal security of Hong Kong and the authority it’s exerting over law enforcement, the UK will extend to Hong Kong the arms embargo that we’ve applied to mainland China since 1989.

"To be clear, the extension of this embargo will mean there will be no exports from the UK to Hong Kong of potentially lethal weapons, their components or ammunition and it will also mean a ban on the export of any equipment not already banned which might be used for internal repression such as shackles, intercept equipment, firearms and smoke grenades.

"The Government has decided to suspend the extradition treaty immediately and indefinitely, and I should also tell the House that we would not consider reactivating those arrangements unless and until there are clear and robust safeguards which are able to prevent extradition from the UK being misused under the new national security legislation.”

Mr Raab said the UK wanted "a positive relationship with China" but warned that the "whole world is watching" Chinese leaders' actions in relation to Hong Kong.

He continued: "There is a huge amount to be gained for both countries, there are many areas where we can work productively, constructively to mutual benefit together.

“For our part, the UK will work hard and in good faith towards that goal but we will protect our vital interests.

“We will stand up for our values and we will hold China to its international obligations. The specific measures I’ve announced today are a reasonable and proportionate response to China’s failure to live up to those international obligations in respect to Hong Kong.”

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said she welcomed the decision on an arms embargo, and said the world must show a "coordinated" approach towards the issue.

However she raised concerns about the government's plans to welcome British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders to the UK, saying the current plans "will essentially be offering a safe harbour only to the rich and highly skilled."

She said that there were "serious holes" in the plans to offer BNO passport holders from Hong Kong to come to the UK as they will not receive home status, will have no access to benefits and will have to pay the NHS surcharge.

Ms Nandy added: "This seems to me to be wrong. We are welcoming BNO passport holders to the UK for similar reasons to refugees. But these measures are completely out of step..."

Finally she urged the government to ensure this was the "start of a new era" in relations with China, and "an end to the naivety of the golden-era years".

She said: "If it does, he can be assured that he will have our full support on this side of the House.

"Our quarrel is not with the people of China, but the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong, the actions of the Chinese government in the South China Sea and the appalling treatment of the Uighur people is reason now to act.

“I urge him to work with colleagues across Government to ensure that this marks the start of a strategic approach to China and the start of a new era.”

Alyn Smith, SNP foreign affairs spokesman, said the measures were "proportionate and fair".

The MP for Stirling said: "There are lots of causes of concern about the actions of the Chinese state so we do support these measures..."

He went on to ask about the guidance for UK universities which currently have high numbers of Chinese students, and added: "Is there guidance which could be provided to universities about the implications of having so many Chinese students in their institutions, from a security and financial perspective? And is there any analysis underway at the Confucius institutes, which I believe do need a bit more attention than they've had today?"