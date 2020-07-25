Tributes have been paid to former Rangers, Hearts, and Falkirk player David Hagen who has died at the age of 47.

Hagen passed away last night following a two-year fight against motor neurone disease.

The former Scotland U21 midfielder famously came within one game of the Champions League final with Rangers, while also enjoying spells at Hearts, Falkirk, Livingston, Clyde, Peterhead and non-league Bo'ness United.

In a statement released on their official site, Rangers wrote: "Rangers Football Club is saddened by the news of the death of former player, David Hagen.

READ MORE: Rangers pay tribute to former player David Hagen following his death at 47

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the wider family circle at such a difficult time. Words cannot express, nor provide comfort, for a family during these circumstances.

"David will be remembered for his part in the famous nine in a row side and featured in the amazing 1992-93 season when Rangers won the treble and came within one game of the Champions League final."

Hagen was part of the Scotland squad which reached the final of the 1989 Fifa Under-16 World Championship, where the young Scots lost on penalties to Saudi Arabia.

He made 16 league appearances for Rangers between 1992 and 1994, scoring three times.

Tributes have poured in from across Scottish football for Hagen.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of David Hagen.



David fought a courageous fight against MND and will forever be remembered by everyone associated with the club.



The thoughts of all at Falkirk FC are with David’s family at this time. pic.twitter.com/WqXSsI66nY — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) July 24, 2020

Falkirk said in a statement: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of David Hagen.

READ MORE: Ex-Rangers star David Hagen diagnosed with motor neurone disease like fellow former player Fernando Ricksen

"David fought a courageous fight against MND and will forever be remembered by everyone associated with the club. The thoughts of all at Falkirk FC are with David’s family at this time."

Livingston FC is saddened to learn the news that former player David Hagen has passed away after a 2-year battle with motor neurone disease.



David spent one season at the club in 2000/01, helping guide us to promotion to the old SPL.



Our thoughts are with his friends & family. pic.twitter.com/VFsPy8CTDb — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) July 25, 2020

Paying tribute, former Rangers player Nacho Novo wrote: “David Hagen rip my thoughts on friends and family.”

David Edgar, from the popular Heart and Hand podcast, wrote: "Awful news tonight that David Hagen has passed away. RIP."

Former Celtic player Simon Donnelly also paid tribute writing: “Horrific disease and sad news of a guy we grew up playing against.”