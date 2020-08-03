Eigg

As the nights begin to get longer and the sun sets slightly earlier, do not miss the opportunity to catch an incredible Scottish sunset. An easily socially distanced activity that’s great for the drier summers nights, one of the great places to watch the sunset is Eigg. Like something straight out of a postcard, the view of the sunset from Eigg is arguably one of the best in Scotland. Look out over to Rum from Laig Beach. On a clear night, the Norse-names peaks are on full display when the sun goes down, making for phenomenal viewing. The island has coronavirus restrictions at the moment.

Calton Hill, Edinburgh

Right in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre but away from the hustle and bustle of Princes Street, the top of Calton Hill is only a short walk to reach the top. On the way up to the summit, views of the Athenian acropolis peek out on the skyline. Once you reach the summit, you can look out across the whole of Scotland’s capital as the sun goes down.

Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA

Neist Point, Skye

Neist Point sits on the far west of the Duirinish peninsula. Featuring a lighthouse and dramatic cliffs, it’s like something from a film, making it one of the most spectacular spots on the island and even better for watching the sunset. Look out across land and sea as views from atop the cliffs stretch all the way to Barra in the south and Benbecula and Harris in the north.

Isle of Skye, IV55 8WU

Lyle Hill, Greenock

For Glaswegians and those living in the west, Lyle Hill is only a short trip down the coast to the Firth of Clyde – a spot that boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the west of Scotland. Once you get to the Cross of Lorraine viewpoint on Lyle Hill, take in the stunning panoramic views across to Kilcreggan, Helensburgh and Dunoon, as well as Gourock bay.

154 Lyle Road, Greenock, PA16 7QT

Lochinver, Sutherland

This beauty spot encompasses everything you could want: peace and tranquility alongside stunning views as the sun sets. The views west and north look over the Lewis in the far distance. If you’re behind the village, the imposing mountains help to create a pink hue to the sunset, stretching over a quaint fishing port. The views from this spot really do put all others to shame and is definitely worth the visit.

Lochinver, Lairg, Scotland

Charlotte Cohen