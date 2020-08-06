The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole aged 13 3/4
Sue Townsend
Methuen, £5.99
What is the book about?
This is a fictional story of a year
in the life of Adrian Mole as he navigates his early teenage years and documents the journey in his diary.
Who is it aimed at?
The book is best suited at those aged around twelve or older.
What was your favourite part?
Due to his young age and interest in himself over others at times, the political and personal events that occur make the diary format
that much more impactful.
What was your least favourite part?
As the first book of this series come out in 1982, some of the experiences described don’t
have the same kind of relatability with young people today.
Which character would you most like to meet?
Adrian Mole himself had a certain sense of innocent selfishness that made most of the other characters fade into the background.
Why should someone buy this book?
No matter how many times I read it, it’s was always funny. It can seem simple but to find that in a book is always a wonderful feeling.
