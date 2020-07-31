FORMER Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has publicly backed Douglas Ross to become the party’s new leader.

This morning, Douglas Ross officially announced he is putting himself forward to replace Jackson Carlaw, who resigned from the leadership role less than six months into the job.

In his announcement, Mr Ross said Ms Davidson would deputise for him at First Minister’s Questions ahead of him seeking election to Holyrood at next year’s election.

Ms Davidson, who is standing down from her Edinburgh Central seat at May’s election, said she is “delighted to back Douglas Ross” in his leadership attempt.

She added: “He has the vision, drive and energy to take our party forward.”