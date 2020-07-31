People across Scotland flocked to beaches and parks as the weather hit 27 degrees in parts of the country.
As temperatures soared, hundreds of Scots headed to some of the best tourist hotspots to enjoy an afternoon in the sun.
Ayr was one of these popular destinions as people rushed down to the South Ayrshire coastline.
READ MORE: Shout it out: What is Scotland's greatest song?
ScotRail tweeted:
Shout it out: What is Scotland's greatest song?
NEW: Due to exceptionally high numbers of people heading to the coast, all customers travelling on services towards Ayr from Glasgow Central will need to queue for boarding.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 31, 2020
You may not be able to take your first choice of train, so allow extra time for travel. pic.twitter.com/QiXSH41bM7
"NEW: Due to exceptionally high numbers of people heading to the coast, all customers travelling on services towards Ayr from Glasgow Central will need to queue for boarding. You may not be able to take your first choice of train, so allow extra time for travel."
READ MORE: 13 unusual and quirky places to holiday in Scotland
The new rules allow Scots to sunbathe and meet friends or family from one other household outdoors - as long as they do so in groups of up to eight people, and keep at least two metres apart.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.