AN SNP MSP who announced plans to step down at the next Holyrood election and then changed his mind has been blocked from standing in his seat.

James Dornan said the the SNP's governing body had "voted to impose" an all-women shortlist in Glasgow Cathcart.

It comes after the Joanna Cherry MP also criticised the National Executive Committee (NEC) for changing rules to mean she would have to quit her Westminster seat to stand as an MSP.

The SNP has a policy of all-women shortlists when a constituency MSP is retiring or standing down.

Earlier this year, Mr Dornan, who has held Glasgow Cathcart since 2011, announced he would step down in May's Holyrood election.

However he later changed his mind, insisting he had "unfinished business" following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: "Ok folks, last night the NEC voted to impose an all women shortlist on the constituents of Glasgow Cathcart, the constituency I have served to the best of my ability for the last 10 years.

"Obviously I am challenging what I consider to be a decision based on a false premise.

"I consider myself to be the best candidate for this constituency, that I live in and grew up on.

"If anyone wishes to challenge me then they should have the courage to take me on, not try to manipulate others into doing their job for them. I intend to stand and will fight to do so."