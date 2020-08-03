THE LOSING candidate from the Scottish Conservatives’ last leadership battle has indicated she has only pledged support to Douglas Ross if he commits to reform the party.

Mr Ross is set to become the party’s new leader having secured the backing of a host of Tory politicians - while no other candidate has thrown their hat into the ring ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

Michelle Ballantyne, who was defeated by Jackson Carlaw in the Scottish Tories last leadership election in February, reportedly only gave Mr Ross her support based on the “understanding that we will be a centre right Conservative, Boris backing, Brexit positive, anti-nat party”.

She further warned that her support for the new leader is on the basis “we will see reform of the cronyism starting with the Candidates Board not being made up of candidates!”

The Daily Record reports that a message from Ballantyne, the MSP for the South of Scotland, to her allies, indicates her support for Mr Ross is conditional.

She added: “I know this is potentially difficult for some of you but I think right now this is the right decision as we are now incredibly short of time.

"I have told them that if the party doesn’t reform I will design [sic] so I will back Douglas on the basis of change and judge his performance accordingly.

“That is my personal position - I hope many of you will be able to join me in this view as it is important to understand that this is to get us to and through 2021 - it is not perhaps perfect but under the circumstances nothing would be now and it is not the end of the road as everything will be in play next year and if we get it right there will hopefully be some great new people in Holyrood from this list!”

Last week, Ms Ballantyne publicly stated her support for Mr Ross’s leadership bid, stressing he has “a track record of standing up to the Nationalists”.

She added: “Earlier this year, I stood for the leadership because I wanted to empower our members.

“I have confidence that Douglas is in tune with the membership and that he would work with activists to ensure that their voices are heard.”