There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for the eighteenth day in a row, as 18 new positive cases are announced today.
However, 11 of these new cases are in the Grampian area.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that 265 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
Three patients currently remain intensive care.
The total number of positive cases is now 18,694, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.
A total of 2,491 people have died from coronavirus in Scotland.
