Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of good luck to Scotland's pupils as they await their exam results.
Thousand of pupils across the country will open their Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) results tomorrow, hoping that their hard work has paid off.
The First Minister tweeted:
Thinking of all the young people across Scotland waiting for results tomorrow. The last few months have been so tough for you, so whatever tomorrow brings, well done! And remember, there are always options open to you. Good luck to you all.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 3, 2020
However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Education Secretary John Swinney was forced to cancel this year’s exams due to the school closures.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the SQA were forced to come up with an alternative method to award pupils their qualifications.
This is based on teacher estimates, course work and previous attainment at school.
