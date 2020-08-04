Thousands of pupils found out their exam grades today as pass rates in Scotland increased year on year.

For the tirst time, exams were cancelled and the governing body had to devise an alternative method of awarding grades based on prelims and coursework assessment.

The National 5 pass rate was at 81.1% (+2.9%), the Higher pass rate was 78.9% (+0.7%) and the Advanced Higher pass rate was 84.9% (+5.5%).

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said it would “moderate” the results, based on historical performances of the school, not the pupil.

This is what students and parents had to say on Twitter:​

A lot of people weren't happy

Twitter user @isla_logan asked the First Minister:

@NicolaSturgeon #SQAResults how can my daughter get 97% in her prelim and get awarded a B 🤷‍♀️ — watdeborah mcpherson (@isla_logan) August 4, 2020

Kelly Wan said:

Can’t believe I was predicted all A’s from the start of the year. Achieved all A’s in my prelims. Have well enough evidence to back it up. Was told I wouldn’t go lower than my prelim grade. But managed to only get 2 A’s out of 5. CLASSISM #SQAResults — Kelly Wan (@kellywanxo) August 4, 2020

David Fleming stated:

#SQAResults fantastic that the sqa just took my teachers recommendations and said ‘lol wouldn’t it be funny if we completely ignored them’ — david🌚 (@david__fleming) August 4, 2020

Some joked about appealing straight away...

And one user, who changed their name to express anger at Education Secretary John Swinney, referenced the teletubbies in their tweet:

SQA said a group of four checked each result. These guys by any chance? #SQAResults pic.twitter.com/psipMrFshU — JOHN SWINNEY RESIGN NOW (@mcnamarajoel1) August 4, 2020

Liam Thomas referenced a classic Come Dine With Me scene as he wrote:

You won, SQA. Enjoy my disappointment, I hope it makes you very happy. Dear lord, what a sad little life SQA. You’ve ruined my night completely. #SQAresults pic.twitter.com/SNIWVtecUH — Liam Thomas (@03liamT) August 4, 2020

However, not all were displeased with their results.

User philisnxtonfire said:

OHMYGOD IM GOING TO BE A DOCTOR im crying #SQAResults — afi 🦋 (@philisnxtonfire) August 4, 2020

Of course, it wouldn't be results day without a petiton to the SQA...

Scottish Government : Make the SQA re-evaluate results which isn’t based on a classist marking sceme. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/BcK7G7UDli via @UKChange #SQAResults — ˗ˏˋamelia⁷ˎˊ ARSD📌 (@fakeIovejin) August 4, 2020

And let's not forget the people who didn't sign up to the text alert.

everyone has got their results and i’m sitting here waiting for the post #SQAResults pic.twitter.com/JvHTCCteAJ — ً (@baekjuul) August 4, 2020

Good luck to pupils in the rest of the UK, who have all this to enjoy next week

Me as an English A-Level student stalking the #SQAResults reactions so I can prepare myself for bad news in 9 days time #alevels2020 #resultsday2020 pic.twitter.com/R3NpqXH5fE — Jess Rowlands (@rowlands7_jess) August 4, 2020

