MY daughter was a straight A student last year, gaining eight As in her National 5s. Her aim was a law degree from Glasgow University. Her Higher results, delivered today, randomly calculated and guessed at by faceless unknowns with rules they appear to make up on the hoof, who refused to allow her to sit her exams, have placed those dreams in jeopardy.

In the midst of a global pandemic we appear to have an alleged leadership prepared not only to run like headless chickens when dealing with our wage earners, we have an education system in a state of shock and paralysis prepared to condemn our rising talent to the dustbin.

The virus might be taking out our vulnerable and elderly. Our "leadership" seems intent on taking out our young.

Steve Brennan, Coatbridge.

THE Scottish Government has no right to congratulate itself over the apparent general increase in pupil grades. Whilst the Covid-19 crisis has placed severe strain on the examining bodies, its solution is quite imperfect and works to the advantage of some and, more importantly, to the disadvantage of many others.Less able pupils in well-performing schools will likely be awarded grades beyond their individual ability and the brightest pupils in poorly performing schools will be downgraded.

Teachers may well apply results fairly based on their assessments of pupils’ performance, but these are being moderated according to schools’ histories of achievement and if these are poor then pity the bright pupils.

Good luck to those who have derived advantage from this system but it must not be to the disadvantage of those who have lost out. John Swinney has no right to boast of success when the futures of so many bright pupils may have been blighted.

Iain MacDonald, Kilmacolm.

QUEEN STREET BOOST

THE old frontage of Glasgow Queen Street Station as alluded to by George Dale (Letters, August 4) was that of the curved overall roof that was partly hidden by the buildings in front that from the date of opening in 1842 denied the station frontage proper to be on to West George Street. Now it has been achieved, albeit not in splendid architectural form such as your correspondent would wish, but an undoubted improvement befitting a major rail terminal.

John Macnab, Falkirk.

BOSOM FRIENDS

I CONFESS my mind wandered a little, and the morning took on a slightly more racy hue, at the mention of “embonpoint” (Letters, August 4 ).

Thank you, Thelma Edwards. And what next? Décolletage? Derrières? More please.

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.