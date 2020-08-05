SCOTLAND was today recovering from flash floods which caused chaos to travellers and some home evacuations in at least one community.

Three flood alerts remained in place after the central belt was soaked with nearl 100mm of rainfall in some places in the space of 24 hours on Tuesday.

The downpour resulted in widespread disruption for road and rail users with scores of Scotrail services cancelled or delayed and 60-mile detours for travellers as the A83 Rest and Be Thankful Highland artery remained shut due to landslips.

Some residents in Clackmannanshire who were forced out of their homes were counting the cost of their return today.

The West Highland railway line was closed after a landslide between Helensburgh and Arrochar on Tuesday, but had re-opened. Buses replaced trains between Glasgow and Crianlarich.

Flooding in Kelvingrove Park

The main railway line from Helensburgh Central to Glasgow was also closed for much of Tuesday but ScotRail later said there was now a good service on this route.

Train services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts were also suspended on Tuesday following heavy rain flooding the railway between Shotts and Hartwood.

Residents of the North Ayrshire village of Glengarnock were preparing a huge clean up operation after the floods.

Local councillor Donald Reid took to Facebook to warn locals of ‘major flooding’ all around the area on Tuesday.

His pictures showed flooded streets impassable by cars and high water levels up the side of buildings in the village centre.

He warned locals on Facebook: “Just made it back having gone to Glengarnock to check on flooding issue. “My advice is to AVOID this area because the Garnock has burst its banks and the water is steadily rising. In fact best not to drive at all if you can avoid it.”

The village was also struck by huge downpours in July 2008 when homes, businesses and shops were evacuated after the River Garnock burst its banks.”

Towns and villages at the foot of the Ochil Hills, were hit by some of the worst of the flooding.

A burn burst its banks in Tillicoultry, flooding a number of homes. A boat was used to rescue some people.

Several roads across the area were closed, including the A91 main road through Tillicoultry, and 19 families in the town had to be evacuated from their homes.

Clackmannanshire Council also warned that a 15ft section of footpath in Tillicoultry Glen had been washed away.

The local authority warned: "Nobody should attempt to cross this section of path -- you will be putting yourselves and others at significant risk".

Some residents in Hareburn Road, Tillicoultry, who were forced out of their homes, returned to find their properties filled with water and a layer of sludge.

A Clackmannanshire Council spokesman said: "Following agreed plans, local resilience groups assisted residents with advice and access to sand bags and other flooding precautions.

"With the extent of the rainfall and water coming from the hills, a multi-agency response was stood up last and emergency services attended to assist.

"As a precaution, 19 properties in Hareburn Road, Tillicoultry, were contacted for evacuation and taken to the Ben Cleuch centre. All found alternative accommodation and a number have been back at their homes.

"Council officers from a number of services have continued work today to progress the clean up and assist residents in accessing their houses and assessing any damage."

The Met Office indicated the worst is over - and that the nation may tentatively look forward to summer again.

The weather forecasters expect Thursday to be “widely settled and warmer for most” in the UK, although cloudy.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Most of us will see a spell of warm, summery weather later this week, with hot weather developing across southern parts of the UK. “From Thursday temperatures will be in the low- to mid-20s Celsius for Northern Ireland, Scotland and north Wales and it’ll be much warmer across southern and central areas, with temperatures widely reaching 28-29C.

“It’ll be another hot day on Friday with temperatures widely reaching 30C, or higher, in central, southern and some northern parts of England. It is likely to be hotter still in southeast England where 34 to 37C is possible. Saturday will likely be another hot day for southern and central parts of the UK, with heatwave conditions possibly being met in parts of southeast England and East Anglia.”