THERE has been a narrative spreading through the media, this newspaper included, that shoulders young people with the blame for the recent spikes in Covid-19 ("Covid conundrum as young spread virus but rarely die", The Herald, August 6). I find it concerning that one age demographic is receiving so much negative coverage. The evidence may be that young people have made up around half of recent coronavirus cases in Scotland, but this does not necessarily equate to everyone of that age group blatantly flouting the current restrictions.

In going to pubs and restaurants, these people were still cooperating with the restrictions. Much of the Government rhetoric has been encouraging people to go out and spend money again in order to boost the hospitality industry. As a part of the younger generation, I can understand the enthusiasm for supporting this industry, as it provides jobs for so many people my age. In a time when unemployment is looming larger than ever as a real issue, when young people are facing the prospect of a life without job security and pension plans, it is understandable that so many of us are desperate for life to return to some semblance of “normal”.

Much of the media coverage of this issue paints young people as selfish. It suggests that we are disregarding the current restrictions completely in order to enjoy ourselves. However, I would argue that there are people across every generation who have that attitude, as much as there are people across every generation who are doing their best to follow the regulations and prevent the virus spreading.

It seems that the media is jumping the gun in presuming that all young people who have contracted Covid-19 from a bar or restaurant were ignoring the rules in place at these establishments. There is no evidence to explain exactly how they contracted the virus. It is worth considering that some of them may have been trying to stick to the regulations and simply fallen foul of circumstance. Perhaps the media should provide young people with the benefit of the doubt before starting a witch hunt.

And perhaps, whilst the government come up with a master plan on how to stop young people spreading the virus, they should also consider how they can support this generation going forward.

Catherine Eckersall, Balfron.

WHERE was Police Scotland last week when huge crowds were witnessed outside Soul Bar on Union Street in Aberdeen with no social distancing? Police were seen walking past. These people should have been dispersed and the venue closed down, which might have assisted in reducing positive cases. The economy of Aberdeen has been seriously adversely affected.

There has been a serious dereliction of duty from our national police force and I hope the organisation is seriously reprimanded by the boss, Nicola Sturgeon. She could always call on Kenny MacAskill, architect of the politically-controlled force, for support.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

CITIZENS of Aberdeen have been told by the First Minister to travel no more than five miles for leisure as Covid-19 spikes in the city. Meanwhile 5,000 or so oil and gas workers from all over the country will travel through the city's heliports, in both directions, this week. Hopefully only very few of these visiting workers went into a pub or restaurant before they were all closed yesterday.

Social distancing is impossible on a helicopter or oil rig.

"Only 10 North Sea workers have contracted Covid offshore," according to the Health and Safety Executive, says Energy Voice, the oil & gas industry trade paper, "none of which have been fatal."

This is nonsense.

Energy Voice had already reported that 133 flights had evacuated 236 workers all bearing symptoms of Covid-19, and that one worker who had been evacuated with symptoms had since died.

It seems that even through the lens of coronavirus, the North Sea oil and gas fields and the safety of the workers remain largely invisible to the mainstream media. A testament to the quality of the public relations branch of the industry, no doubt. Why the First Minister failed to mention the industry while she locked down the city is not so clear.

Neil Rothnie, Glasgow G41.