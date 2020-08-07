Nicola Sturgeon has announced an expansion on the laws around wearing face coverings in Scotland.

Speaking at her daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said that initial evidence suggests that people are compiling with the current guidelines.

Nicola Sturgeon also addressed matters in Aberdeen, visors and new countries added to quarentine restrictions.

Here are six things to take away from today’s briefing:

Facemasks

The First Minister has announced that facemasks will now become mandatory in places of worship, museums, libraries and other indoor spaces.

The current guidelines are that people in Scotland must wear some form of mask or covering on both public transport and in shops.

These new rules will come into force on Saturday 8th August.

New countries added to quarantine list

The Scottish Government has announced three additional countries that will be subject to quarantine restrictions. These are Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas.

The First Minister said:

"Each of these countries has seen a significant rise in Covid cases, over recent days.

"So from tomorrow, people travelling to Scotland from those countries must self-isolate for 14 days.

"This is another reminder of how quickly the international situation can change. And it’s why I would once again remind everyone to think very carefully about booking non-essential foreign travel."

Aberdeen Football Club

101 cases have now been confirmed as a part of the Aberdeen cluster - an increase of 22 from yesterday.

It was also confirmed yesterday that two players from Aberdeen Football Club are among those who have tested positive.

Six more players have also been identified as being in close proximity with one of these individuals after all eight players visited a bar in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Their match against St Johnstone this weekend has been cancelled.



Nicola Sturgeon said:

"When a football club ends up with players infected - and not through bad luck, but through clear breaches of the rules - we cannot take even a small risk that they then spread the infection to other parts of the country.

"The Scottish Government will also be contacting all club captains and managers to emphasise the importance of complying with the guidance."

She added: "Football has been given the go ahead on the strict condition that clubs and players abide by the guidance that has been agreed.

"If they don’t do that, they put at risk the return of the professional game."

Customer details

The First Minister spoke of the importance of collecting customer details.

She said that the majority of premises across Scotland have been complying with the guidance around collecting customers contact details - but not all have.

The First Minister said: "I now intend to make it mandatory for a range of settings, including hospitality businesses, to collect customer details."

Placing compliance on a "statutory footing", Ms Sturgeon said, will help ensure test and protect can function as effectively as possible.

She added that Police Scotland will enforce the measures if necessary.

This will start as of next Friday.

Indoor hospitality

Ms Sturgeon has added new statutory guidance relating to indoor hospitality.

She said:

"We’ll set out more detail on this next week, but the aim is to ensure greater compliance with some of the key public health measures – such as physical distancing.

"And we will work closely with Police Scotland and local environmental health teams to explain these measures – and if necessary, enforce compliance."

Wearing Visors

Nicola Sturgeon has updated the guidelines on wearing face visors.

She has said that based on scientific evidence, the Scottish Government are not convinced that face visors on their own are sufficient protection.

So as of tomorrow, if a visor is worn it must be accompanied by another type of face covering.