John Swinney has said he will "act quickly" to address controversy over exam results.
The education secretary announced his intention to address the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday to address the situation, where a quarter of grades were changed by the SQA last week.
Mr Swinney is facing a potential no-confidence motion from Scottish Labour over the controversy, with the Scottish Conservatives agreeing to back a motion.
The deputy first minister will set out a series of steps to address the concerns of pupils over results on Tuesday.
He said: “I have heard the anger of students who feel their hard work has been taken away from them and I am determined to address it.
“These are unprecedented times and as we have said throughout this pandemic, we will not get everything right first time.
"Every student deserves a grade that reflects the work they have done, and that is what I want to achieve.
“I have been engaged in detailed discussions over the way forward and I know that we need to act and act quickly to give certainty to our young people.
“I will set out on Tuesday how we intend to achieve that.”
