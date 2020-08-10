The second week of the Scottish Premiership witnessed last season’s champions drop points at Rugby Park.

Elsewhere Ross County, Rangers and Hibernian made it two wins in two matches to put pressure on Neil Lennon’s side.

While Hibs currently sit top of the table in the real world, it is Greg Gilmour’s Queen’s 11 who top Fantasy Football Scotland with 162 points - closely followed by Matthews XI and Bayern Bru with 161 points each.

It wasn’t the best week for those who had Odsonne Édouard as their captain with the Frenchman failing to score against Alex Dyer’s side.

Here we look at the top five players from each position in week two.

Goalkeepers:

Ross Laidlaw, Benjamin Siegrist and Jon McLaughlin all successfully kept clean sheets this weekend as the trio earned seven points. Elsewhere Carson and Marciano earned two points a piece.

Defenders:

The bargain of the week came from 2.5m valued Mark Reynolds as he earned 13 points after a goal and clean sheet against Motherwell.

Rangers quartet Borna Barišić (10), James Tavernier (10), Connor Goldson (7) and Leon Balogun all picked up points as The Light Blues won 3-0 at Ibrox.

Midfielders:

Daryl Horgan was the top midfielder this week with eight points.

Chris Burke and Ryan Christie both earned seven points after a goal each at Rugby Park on Sunday. Luke Bolton (6) and Ryan Kent (3) rounded off the top five.

Forwards:

Up top it was Kevin Nesbit who notched up 16 points after a hattrick against Livingston. Alfredo Morelos’ brace helped him reach 10 points while Lyndon Dykes, Billy McKay and Christian Doidge each received six points.

Who will you keep in your team next week? Let us know in the comments. If you haven't joined yet then you can take part on Fantasy Football Scotland here.