By Mike Merritt

HE has starred in Shakespearean tragedies, gritty detective shows and real-life medical dramas.

But now Scots actor Jimmy Yuill has taken on an altogether gentler role by trying to persuade tourists to slow down and enjoy the Highlands at a much more leisurely pace.

He is urging slow, responsible and sustainable tourism in the North Highlands in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after a deluge of complaints of dirty camping in the area – especially around the North Coast 500 road trip route with local communities complaining of being “swamped” by campers and motorhomes with a deluge of litter, human waste and abandoned tents.

Born and bred in the Sutherland village of Golspie, Mr Yuill has had a successful 40-year acting career, including leading roles in seven films directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, as well as TV appearances on Casualty, Holby City, Taggart, Wycliffe, Rebus and EastEnders.

In his debut role for the North Highland Initiative (NHI), the 64-year-old is now delivering a more personal performance by sharing his passion for the region.

As the new face and voice of NHI’s new “Highland Time” campaign, Mr Yuill celebrates the North Highlands, as well as the benefits of slow, responsible and sustainable tourism to help extend visitor dwell time in the area, while respecting the fragile landscape and local communities.

NHI’s new Highland Time promotional film features Mr Yuill in his native hometown of Golspie and showcases the north Highlands’ 10,000 square miles of wild, wide open countryside, rugged coastlines, breathtaking lochs and majestic mountain ranges as a place of tranquillity to slow down, take stock and refresh after lockdown.

It aims to position the wild, rugged and varied landscapes of the north Highlands as “the ultimate natural remedy to modern life”, by enticing visitors to slow down, explore away from the beaten track and focus on wellbeing experiences, such as walking, hiking and swimming, as part of their travels.

Mr Yuill said: “In this period of uncertainty and unprecedented change to the way we all live our lives, finding the time and space to appreciate a slower pace of life with family and friends has never been so important. Thankfully, the North Highlands are reassuringly unchanged and offers the ultimate natural remedy to modern life.

“Getting off the beaten track and taking time to explore the regions of the north Highlands by land, river and sea will help us all take care of our wellbeing.

“Whether walking, hiking, swimming, appreciating our history and heritage or getting a taste for our world-renowned Highland food and drink, we must all be mindful of the environmental impact on this fragile landscape”.

David Whiteford, chair of the North Highland Initiative, said: “Life often moves at a slower pace here in the most northerly counties of Scotland.

“This does not, of course, mean that opportunities for business growth and development are reduced – quite the opposite.

“However, this slower pace of life is one of the biggest draws for first-time visitors travelling not only to drive the North Coast 500, but to explore the North Highland region as a whole.

“While we don’t want to discourage visitors from completing the NC500 route in its entirety, our ‘Highland Time’ campaign encourages more in-depth exploration of each of the five counties which make up the North Highland region.”