A LEADING economist has warned the coronavirus pandemic has created an "absolute crisis for the young" and its fallout will be "incomparably worse" than the financial crash.

Professor David Blanchflower said governments should throw "the kitchen sink, and maybe the kitchen" at tackling the crisis, and pointed to unrest on the streets of American cities such as Portland.

He suggested Scottish universities could even "forget about the grades" and accept every young person who has applied.

He said: "I don't think I could say to you as a labour economist...that I have ever seen, really in my lifetime, lights flashing more red than this for the young.

"If this is not a wake-up call, I don't know what is."

Prof Blanchflower, who is based at Dartmouth College in the US, made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee.

It came as the latest figures showed the number of people in work in Scotland fell by 15,000 between April and June as the impact of lockdown hit.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in employment north of the Border fell over the quarter to 74.3 per cent (2.651 million), data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates.

The unemployment rate rose over that period to 4.5% with 124,000 people out of work. This was higher than the UK unemployment rate of 3.9%.

Prof Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, urged MSPs to focus on the young.

He said: "We have a bunch of 16-year-olds just leaving school now, and this looks like a disaster."

He added: "We don't need to reinvent the wheel. We've done huge amounts of work on this.

"All the great labour economists in the world have worked on this, and we know what happens.

"We know what the consequences are. The consequences of young people not being able to get a foothold into the labour market are long-lasting.

"The way to think of it is, this generates permanent scars not temporary blemishes, and if there's one group we need to focus on right now, it's the young – and I want people to have in their heads 16-year-olds.

"16-year-olds who just left the High School or left a school in Glasgow – what are they doing?

"And I think one thing you ought to have in your mind as well is some of the things we're seeing in American – Chicago yesterday, Portland and elsewhere.

"What we're starting to see is unrest on the streets. Why? Well, a lot of it has to do with young people. The surprise in the past has been that the young have been compliant.

"I think this is an absolute emergency, an absolute crisis."

Prof Blanchflower said universities can play a big role, while solutions should be locally-targeted.

He said the employment prospects of the young were already deteriorating prior to the coronavirus crisis.

He added: "If we look at the last recession and say that might have been bad, this is going to be incomparably worse."

He continued: "I think we should throw the kitchen sink and everything we have at it – the kitchen sink, and maybe the kitchen."

The economist suggested the first priority should be 16-year-olds leaving school.

He said: "My view would be, we focus on them, we try and think about programmes for them.

"If it means you go to Anton Muscatelli [principal of Glasgow University] and you say, go and take 10,000 kids in – maybe we even take every single person who applied to a Scottish university, forget about the grades, take everybody, just take everybody.

"This is going to need money, but the pay back and rate of return to that would be huge."

Prof Blanchflower said the mistake would be to do too little, rather than doing too much.

He later compared the situation to being at war, adding: "If it was a war, you wouldn't say we can't fund it."