A documentary on the criminal trial of former First Minister Alex Salmond is scheduled to be broadcast on the BBC next week.
The documentary will be presented by Kirsty Wark and it includes interviews with some of the women at the centre of a trial that saw Salmond cleared.
Mr Salmond, who led the SNP for over 20 years and the country for seven, was charged with sexual offences against women during his time in office.
READ MORE: Salmond inquiry warns it may compel Government to hand over withheld evidence
However, his case came to court earlier this year and he was acquitted of all charges following a two week trial.
The hour long documentary - The Trial of Alex Salmond - is scheduled for Monday at 9pm on BBC2.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment