A documentary on the criminal trial of former First Minister Alex Salmond is scheduled to be broadcast on the BBC next week.

The documentary will be presented by Kirsty Wark and it includes interviews with some of the women at the centre of a trial that saw Salmond cleared.

Mr Salmond, who led the SNP for over 20 years and the country for seven, was charged with sexual offences against women during his time in office.

However, his case came to court earlier this year and he was acquitted of all charges following a two week trial.

The hour long documentary - The Trial of Alex Salmond - is scheduled for Monday at 9pm on BBC2.