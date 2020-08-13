CELTIC defender Boli Bolingoli and Aberdeen’s eight self-isolating players will learn their fate tomorrow after it was revealed they would be sanctioned by the SFA and the SPFL.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon fired Scottish football a final warning on Tuesday after both Bolingoli and the Pittodrie pub goers failed to adhere to coronavirus safety rules.

As a result the SFA and SPFL joint response group have introduced a “provision of sanctions” to ensure the Scottish Premiership is not pressed into lockdown once more.

A statement from the JRG read: “The Joint Response Group today outlines a wide range of measures agreed with the Scottish Government to reinforce Scottish football’s commitment to public health and adherence to protocols.

“These measures have been approved by the JRG and follow extensive discussions with Scottish Government Ministers and health advisers.

“The JRG has worked to ensure that existing rules will be strengthened to include the provision of sanctions for players who do not adhere to COVID-specific football protocols or government public health guidelines. This will encompass recent breaches and further details will be provided tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Hearts have been ordered to stop training due to the joint response group tightening measures surrounding lower levels of the game returning in Scotland.

The Championship is set to start in two months’ time, but teams will now not be allowed to return to training until at least August 24.

Joint response group chair, Rod Petrie, commented on the changes, saying: “The message from First Minister could not have been clearer. The JRG must now ensure that the planned resumption of football beyond the Scottish Premiership is done in a controlled manner with the strictest adherence to protocols and guidelines.

“The pause on the return to training for the professional game outwith the Scottish Premiership will not impact on the proposed start dates of the respective league competitions but will give sufficient time to reinforce protocols, educate players and make sure of the ability of clubs in the lower divisions to conform.”

While Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, added: “Today’s measures underline the fact that Scottish football is doing everything it possibly can to protect our game. The recent, high-profile breaches must be used as further motivation for all those with our game’s best interests at heart to comply absolutely with these necessary restrictions and safeguards.”