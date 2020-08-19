AN additional support needs school has become the first in Scotland to close due to Covid-19 since pupils returned to the classroom last week.

Kingspark School in Dundee is to close for the rest of the week after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in adults who are connected with the school.

Health bosses confirmed six adults have tested positive, and the school will now undergo a deep clean as a precautionary measure.

Many pupils at the school have additional physical disabilities or medical problems.

A decision on whether it will reopen on Monday will also be taken by the council and health board, which are investigating the cases.

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council executive director, said: “Officers of the council and public health officials agree that the best way forward following identification of more cases is to close the school for the next two days for a deep clean to be completed.

“There are robust hygiene measures and other mitigations in place throughout Kingspark School, however given the vulnerabilities and complex needs of the pupils, we cannot take any risks.

“This has been a difficult decision to reach, but it is one I hope that families can understand and appreciate.

“Safety has to be paramount.”

Dr Ellie Hothersall, public health medicine consultant with NHS Tayside, also said: “We would like to reassure parents that we are taking this measure as a precaution due to the varied needs of the pupils who attend the school.”

A number of other schools across Scotland have been impacted by positive cases since opening last week for the first time in __ months.

An entire class and their teacher have been told to self-isolate at a Glasgow primary school after a positive case was confirmed yesterday.

Parents of pupils at St Albert’s Primary School in Pollokshields were told in a letter that contact tracing is now taking place.

Glasgow City Council said there is “no evidence of transmission within the school itself”.

A spokeswoman said: “The school is working closely with our public health colleagues, who’ve confirmed that robust control measures are in place at the school, and there is currently no evidence of transmission within the school itself.

“The Test and Protect team has contacted any families whose child needs to self-isolate as a precaution for 14 days and the school has already arranged for these pupils to be taught online during this period.

“A public health letter of reassurance has been sent to all families with information and advice.”

Contact tracing is being carried out in several other primary schools across the city, including schools in West Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire.

Renfrewshire Council confirmed a case of Covid-19 at Todholm Primary School in Paisley on Monday

Two others were identified in Perth and Kinross – at Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie and Oakbank Primary School in Perth.

Two primary schools in Inverness have also been hit with cases of Covid-19, with a pupil testing positive in Dalneigh Primary School and a member of staff contracting the virus at Kinmylies Primary School.

Test and Protect teams are also working on tracing at Wallace Primary and St James’ Primary in Renfrewshire; Carntyne Primary and the independent Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow, and Edinbarnet Primary in West Dunbartonshire.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC director of public health, said: “To control the spread of the virus, it is essential that anyone contacted by Test and Protect follows the directions given, including self-isolation.

“Anyone who may have been exposed is being given appropriate advice.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing with the general measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to themselves and to others.