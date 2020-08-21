A JOBS disaster could be avoided in Autumn if the UK and Scottish governments form an alliance, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival this evening, Mr Brown made the case for the two governments to come together to tackle the looming jobs crisis, and suggested plans for local furlough schemes.

The Labour politician also called for Holyrood and Westminster to agree on plans for the future of the North Sea, small business support and action to address youth unemployment.

Without it, he said, there could be a wave of redundancies this Autumn.

He was speaking at the festival alongside Dutch politician Frans Timmermans, in a discussion about the way forward for Europe.

The former Labour Prime Minister said: "We should be under no illusions – the jobs crisis we are facing this autumn is unprecedented.

"This employment emergency cannot be dealt with by the Scottish government on its own or the UK government on its own ‘go it alone’ policies will prevent us saving jobs. That is why I am urging our devolved and UK-wide governments to negotiate such a plan for Scotland.

“We need and – as the polling suggests - the public want co-operation not conflict to help Scotland through the storm. So the first plan I would back is to agree new joint UK-Scottish Government local Furlough schemes for those specific areas which are required to go back into lockdown over the coming months.

"Neither the UK Government’s plan to end Furlough outright, nor the Scottish Government's demand to extend it in a blanket form are the best way to plan our future."

He suggested providing "local emergency support" in areas most in need, and in sectors which are likely to be affected by lockdown for longer periods of time.

Mr Brown added: "The plan for full employment cannot be delivered by the Scottish Government or the UK Government alone.

“If we are to rescue the North Sea, provide equity or financial help for recovering businesses, or solve the problem of youth unemployment, we need coordinated action from both the Treasury and DWP and the Scottish Government.

“Dealing with youth employment, for example, needs the support of the UK-wide social security system and the collection of the UK-wide apprenticeship levy and the help provided by the Scottish education and training systems. That's why an Alliance for Full Employment is needed.”

He said Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson "pass each other like ships in the night - without ever talking to each other and often failing to acknowledging each other" adding that they "are doing huge damage to our ability to deliver jobs."

He continued: "This is no time for the Punch and Judy show of Holyrood versus Westminster We need co-operation not conflict to help Scotland through the storm.”

The Treasury said it regularly talked with the Scottish Government about plans to save jobs, with a spokesman adding: "The Chancellor visited Glasgow and the Isle of Bute earlier this month and witnessed first-hand the positive impact that UK Government schemes have had on businesses and employees in Scotland.

“Statistics released today show that more than 900,000 jobs across Scotland are being protected by the UK Government and as we move into the next phase our Plan for Jobs will create, sustain and support jobs in every corner of the UK.

“At all stages of the pandemic we have sought to work constructively with the devolved administration in Scotland and we will continue to do so.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "Scottish Ministers do not have the powers or budget to replicate a furlough scheme in Scotland – it requires action from the UK Government and we are keen to work with them to ensure that any extended or replacement scheme meets the needs of businesses and workers in Scotland.

“The Economy Secretary has today written again to UK Ministers asking that the furlough scheme be extended to provide support in areas where we know it will still be needed beyond 31 October, such as support for businesses and workers if local lockdown restrictions are put in place.

“We also await more detail from the UK Government on how the DWP’s Kickstart scheme will work in practice, in order that we can ensure that the support we offer is well aligned and directed at the most vulnerable young people."