A popular Highland road race, the Cape Wrath Challenge, has been axed after organisers feared for the safety of the local community.

The week-long event, which has been running for twenty years, was due to take place for the last time next year – but plans have now been cancelled due to Covid-19 safety fears.

In a statement published this week, runners were informed of the “hugely disappointing” decision by organisers to bring the much-loved event to a close.

The event was initially postponed due to the pandemic, but now organisers Durness Active Health have taken the decision to cancel due to safety restrictions.

Urging followers of the event to remember it in its glory, organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that the Cape Wrath Challenge must come to a close.

“We would like everyone to remember the event for the fantastic week it has been rather than some disappointing shadow of its former self.”

The race, which attracts around 200 runners every year, would have put pressure on the small Durness community with no permanent GP and only one ambulance for the area.

The trustees of Durness Active Health added: “Durness is a small community with a population over represented by people in ‘at-risk’ categories.

“We have no permanent GP, one ambulance covering a huge geographic area, and the nearest hospital is more than a two and a half hours journey.

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of our community, volunteers, and runners. We could not be confident of this.

The group has started the process of calculating refunds and says it will endeavour to issue refunds “as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, members of Durness’ local community complained of tourists “dirty camping” in the area, but organisers maintain that a “warm welcome” will remain a certainty.

They said: “We hope that you understand the reasons for taking this step. Rest assured, we will miss you all but hope that you will manage to visit your friends in Durness in future years - a warm welcome will always be a certainty!”