Often referred to as one of the wonders of the modern world, the Forth Bridge (its official name: the ‘Rail’ bit is a popular addition) is as potent a symbol of Victorian engineering prowess as it’s possible to imagine. Not for nothing was it voted Scotland’s greatest man-made wonder in 2016, the year after this photograph was taken by Herald photographer Stewart Attwood during the total solar eclipse of March 20 2015 – 125 years almost to the day after the bridge was officially opened by the future Edward VII.

From its grand unveiling in 1890 until the opening of the Forth Road Bridge in 1964, it was the only way to cross the estuary that didn’t involve a boat. The Road Bridge has since been largely superseded by the Queensferry Crossing, opened in 2017, but the familiar cantilevered span of the rail bridge with its iconic red oxide livery – a paint colour now know as Forth Bridge Red – still moves thousands of passengers a day across the water. Some will have come from London and be heading for Inverness, grateful (if they have any sense of history) for the hours the bridge cuts from their journey time. Others may be commuters from Inverkeithing heading into the capital for work, or Edinburgh sun-worshippers travelling in the other direction and making for the beaches at Aberdour, from where the view back to Auld Reekie is as fine as any.