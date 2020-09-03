Scotland's best universities have been revealed in a new world-league table.
The World University Rankings list for 2021 was published by Times Higher Education on Wednesday, and looked at data from more than 1500 universities across the world.
This year’s ranking analysed more than 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications, according to the survey curators, and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally.
READ MORE: St Andrews University wins big on BBC's University Challenge
The University of Oxford topped the worldwide rankings for the fifth consecutive year, with the University of Edinburgh taking the top spot in Scotland - ranking 27th worldwide and 5th in the UK.
Conversely, Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen ranked joint-last in the UK.
It sat alongside universities including the University of South Wales and London South Bank University.
Here's the entire UK rankings list - including where each institution ranks worldwide.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.