A plane which declared an in-air emergency just one hour before landing at a Scots airport had suffered a hydraulic failure.
The Cargolux plane, with callsign CV7757, sent out an emergency Squawk 7700 just after 3pm while flying above the Atlantic.
The Boeing 747-8R7 was travelling from Seattle to Glasgow Prestwick Airport.
It has now been confirmed that the aircraft had suffered a hydraulic issue, which is thought to have affected its nose steering.
In an aircraft, hydraulics control movement, including from left and right and upwards and downwards.
The plane circled wide of Prestwick Airport before landing at 2.45pm.
Once landed, the aircraft had to be towed to stand, according to AirwaysMag.
Cargolux have confirmed the plane is currently undergoing maintenance after the emergency, and it is thought it remains in the Ayrshire airport.
A spokeswoman told The Herald: "The Cargolux flight CV7757 en route from SEA to PIK yesterday afternoon experienced a hydraulic issue.
"It landed safely in Prestwick and is undergoing maintenance."
