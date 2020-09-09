TEACHERS supporting pupils with additional support needs (ASN) were given “totally inadequate” guidance from the Scottish Government after schools re-opened, union bosses have warned.

The EIS teaching union has warned that the provision for ASN pupils “can’t function while using the Covid guidance”, while young people require close contact and support – warning the two priorities are “totally incompatible”.

The union has spoken out following a meeting with ASN teachers from across Scotland – who shared issues they are facing.

Other issues raised included a recognition that “pupils need close contact and to be able to see their teacher’s face, or they cannot cope” and that “the level of PPE required is just not there for ASN teachers”.

Concerns have also been raised that pupils with additional needs “cannot deal with the one-way systems and are unable or reluctant to use things like hand gels.”

EIS general secretary, Larry Flanagan, said: “Teachers working with pupils with additional support needs always want the best for these young people and are doing all they can to continue to meet their needs while working within current Covid guidance.

READ MORE: MSPs warned about 'real concerns' over financial future of Scottish education and social care

“It is, however, extremely clear that the current Covid guidance is totally inadequate for teachers working with young people with more complex additional support needs.”

“Young people with additional support needs were amongst those impacted most negatively by the school closure period. There is a desperate need for more detailed guidance and enhanced staffing to ensure that the needs of all young people with additional support needs, particularly the most complex, can be met in a Covid-secure school environment.”

READ MORE: Scottish Government warned 'insufficient number' of counsellors ahead of schools pledge

He added: “ASN teachers are currently going the extra mile – and potentially putting themselves at greater risk of being exposed to Covid – to attempt to meet the needs of their pupils. Pupils and teachers must have the support that they need from local authorities and the Scottish Government.

“The current situation, with ASN teachers being compelled to clean classrooms, including cleaning up bodily fluids, in order to ensure a safe environment simply isn’t sustainable.

“Pupils with more complex additional support needs and ASN teachers must have the guidance, support and resources that they deserve to allow them to learn and to teach without compromise to their health and safety, and with minimal negative impact on their wellbeing.”