A Lanarkshire councillor accused of organising two anti-lockdown protests has been arrested and charged.

North Lanarkshire councillor Paddy Hogg was detained outside Holyrood in Edinburgh on Thursday following the demo.

The 60-year-old councillor was also charged with involvement in a large-scale demonstration in Holyrood Park last weekend.

He was interviewed under caution and later formally charged with culpable and reckless conduct after “two unlawful gatherings were held in Edinburgh”.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The first was held during the afternoon of Saturday, September 5, and the second on Thursday, September 10, outside the Scottish Parliament and in the surrounding areas.

“A 60-year-old man has now been charged in connection with both gatherings, which were held in opposition to the Covid-19 restrictions, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Superintendent David Robertson of Edinburgh Division said: “Officers attended both of these gatherings to help ensure the safety of the public and to remind those attending to adhere to the current guidelines.

"We engaged with a number of people and encouraged them to comply with the law.

"As we have routinely said, enforcement will be a last resort but we will use the powers at our disposal where required to do so.

“We are asking people to take personal responsibility and remember that the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."