The final 100 images for Kate Middleton's lockdown photography project Hold Still 2020 were unveiled earlier today - featuring snaps from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Oban, and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire.

Kate and a panel of judges selected 100 images from more than 31,000 entries for the Hold Still digital exhibition, which launched with the National Portrait Gallery in May.

People of all ages across the UK were invited to submit a photo which they had taken during lockdown, and in the six weeks that the project was open 31,598 images were submitted.

Biba Behind Glass from Simon Murphy in Glasgow(Kensington Palace/PA)

After the exhibition went live today, the Queen said: “It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project.

Among the images selected were 'Oban Argyll and Bute' from Christopher Cox, capturing the first time he had been out for seven weeks.

The portrait features an Oban street sweeper who was "carrying out essential work but had time to pass the time of day."

Another Scottish portrait was of Helen Pugh's daughter painting a rainbow on her Edinburgh window.

Of the photograph, she said: "Ten days into shielding, my daughter and I joined the movement to paint rainbows on the windows.

"It was a moment of hope, fringed by fear and uncertainty. We were holding our breath to see what would happen.

"My daughter was shielding due to a rare genetic condition, and I'm her sole parent so lockdown was very quiet for us.

"In early March, my income as a photographer was lost, as jobs were cancelled and enquiries stopped coming in. We fell through the gaps for financial help from the government.

"I carried on taking pictures of my daughter, trying to process what was happening.

"This image is one of hope, but looking back on it I can feel strongly the sense of worry and uncertainty of that time; knowing that due to shielding I would be unable to work for months and the worries over my daughter's health.

"Lockdown was hard for our family, but the rainbow in the window stayed for months and kept reminding me to keep going."

Another Scottish entry from Lesley Garven features her mother in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire in a portrait called "Long-awaited cuddle".

She said of the portrait: "Having been separated from her grandkids for three months I made my mum a ‘cuddle blanket' so she could get that all-needed hug."

Hold Still focuses on three themes – helpers and heroes, your new normal and acts of kindness – with the final 100 tackling subjects including family life in lockdown, the work of healthcare staff and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Hold Still initiative aimed to capture and document “the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation” as the UK dealt with the coronavirus outbreak.

You can see the full digital exhibition at npg.org.uk/holdstill