Ministers are being urged to introduce a coronavirus testing regime at Scotland's airports.

Labour is demanding the Scottish Government introduce a "robust" system, which will see passengers tested upon arrival to Scotland, with follow-up checks carried out later.

Colin Smith, the party's transport spokesman, said a scheme was needed following job losses across the aviation section caused by the pandemic and lockdown.

Economists have warned more jobs would be at risk, after the Fraser of Allander Institute think tank warned in July of the potential for thousands more at-risk positions.

Mr Smyth said the current quarantine system was "not fit for purpose".

MSPs will gather to debate at Holyrood today, and Labour will use the debate to demand the Scottish Government introduces airport testing as an alternative to current quarantine rules.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Smyth said: “Scotland’s aviation sector is among the industries hit the hardest by Covid-19, with many jobs already lost – and up to around 5000 now at risk.

“This will have a knock-on effect on our tourism sector in the short and long terms, and we simply can’t afford to stand by.

“That is why Scottish Labour is calling the Scottish Government to work with the aviation sector and the relevant trade unions in Scotland to agree on a specific package of support for the industry.

“We are also calling for an urgent review of the existing quarantine system, which is clearly not fit for purpose.

“It’s time for the Scottish Government to introduce a robust regime of airport testing on arrival – with follow-up testing at home.”

The debate comes after Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar insisted that the “quarantine policy is a travel ban in all but name”.

In a letter to the Scottish Government, he said: “If we are to live with Covid-19 for months and years to come then this is simply not a sustainable approach.

“We need a robust testing regime that protects public health and provides confidence and reassurance to those who need and wish to travel.”