Frontline NHS workers across Scotland are to be given a pay rise.

UNISON union met with health secretary Jeane Freeman on Tuesday to repeat calls for the reopening of the present three-year pay deal and to agree a fair pay rise for workers this year.

In July, the UK Government announced a pay increase for workers in several public sector roles including teachers, doctors and dentists, however nurses and other healthcare workers were snubbed in talks.

Now, those staff have claimed victory after the "positive" meeting, with the union hoping to "move forward quickly".

Tom Waterson, chair of UNISON Scotland's health committee, said: “We’re pleased the health secretary has listened to our members and has recognised the need for them to be paid fairly for the essential work they do.

"The applause and kind words shown during the difficult days of the pandemic were a huge source of comfort to NHS staff, but it’s only right that the government now shows its appreciation in a different way.

“Our NHS staff are just ordinary people who have been thrust into an extraordinary situation. Proper recognition and pay to match it is the least the government can do to show they value the hard work and dedication of our NHS workers, not just during the pandemic but each and every day.”

Willie Duffy, UNISON Scotland’s head of health, said: “Since the start of this pandemic, our NHS workers have shown immense dedication, commitment and compassion and it is time they are fairly rewarded.

“We’re pleased the health secretary has agreed to reopen the present three-year pay deal and reward our NHS staff with a pay rise this year. We hope to move forward quickly to ensure we get pay into the pockets of our hard-working, dedicated NHS workers.”