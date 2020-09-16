The Prime Minister has accepted Lord Keen's resignation from his role as justice minister and top law officer.
The Advocate General for Scotland tendered his resignation this morning after mounting pressure over the government's UK Internal Market Bill.
The peer told the House of Lords the bill did not break international law, in direct contradiction with the government and Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis.
Now Downing Street has confirmed his resignation.
A spokesman said: "Lord Keen has resigned as Advocate General for Scotland. The Prime Minister thanks him for his service."
Speculation is now growing about who could replace him, with government sources agreeing it will be a difficult job to fill.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “I respect Lord Keen’s decision. He has served admirably as Advocate General for Scotland, including during my time as Scotland Office minister.
“The UK Internal Market Bill is essential to protect the 545,000 Scottish jobs that rely on UK trade. It will now go through a period of amendment and debate at the committee stage.”
