A PRESTIGIOUS Glasgow cafe has shut after a member of staff was tested positive for Covid-19.

Tibo which has been established in Dennistoun for over a decade said people who may also be at risk have been contacted.

The member of staff is now self-isolating in compliance with the Scottish Government guidelines.

The worker was last in the Duke Street venue on Sunday and track and trace has been identifying anyone who came into close contact with the Covid case.

The development comes just two months after it re-opened after easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions to take bookings for outside dining.

Restaurant management said that the staff member tested positive on Wednesday morning.

"The staff member was last in work on Sunday and is now isolating at home and we wish them a speedy recovery," said the restaurant.

"We have made the decision to close Tibo for a few days to let us manage the situation. We simply do not have enough staff to open this week. This will give us time to get the rest of the staff tested and make sure we can open again safely next week.

"The test and trace team have been in contact and are dealing with the situation right now. They have already contacted people that would be at risk and the situation is now under control and maintained."

Angus Macleod & Usman Shaikh celebrated their tenth anniversary of owning the restaurant last year.

In 2009, Angus and Usman took over the bohemian-style cafe from David Skilling and Malcolm MacKenzie.

Within two years of its launch, Tibo has was named Scotland's Best Cafe/Bar by a UK style magazine.

Celebrity customers have included Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos and Channel Four supremo Stuart Cosgrove.