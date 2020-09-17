The Malin Sentinel, the final new-build vessel of nine in a £150m investment programme by Sentinel Marine, has arrived in Aberdeen after a seven-week, 11,451-mile journey from the port of Dalian in China via Singapore and the Suez Canal.
Sentinel Marine, which has offices in Aberdeen and Singapore, highlighted the fact that the vessel had begun its journey "at the height of global lockdowns".
The ship has completed sea trials and will now take up assignments in the North Sea, with the emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) supporting drilling projects for a range of charterers.
Rory Deans, chief executive officer at Sentinel Marine, said: "Taking delivery of the Malin Sentinel, which began its journey at the height of global lockdowns, meant that this was one of the most challenging deliveries we have faced. We're pleased that her maiden journey was a smooth one and that she joins the other state of the art, purpose built, ERRVs in our fleet.
"We have built a first in class, multi-role fleet to support our clients operations, and the Malin Sentinel joins our fleet to provide far wider services than just response and rescue."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment