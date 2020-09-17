THE SNP has demanded a full apology from two Tory MPs after they accused Jeane Freeman of misleading a parliamentary committee.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the health secretary had misled MPs when she appeared at the Scottish Affairs committee in June.

Mr Jack, who was appearing before the same committee today, was asked by Douglas Ross MP about a meeting which took place on March 12 between the Ms Freeman, Mr Jack and UK health minister Matt Hancock.

Mr Ross asked: "You said you had a long meeting with Ms Freeman in her office I believe you said, in Edinburgh. At least an hour with just yourself and the health secretary and then you were joined by the UK health secretary.

"I have a quote in which she told the Scottish Affairs Committe on the 11th June, saying she is not aware and could recall no communication with Mr Jack.

"Who has misled this committee?"

Mr Jack replied "She has".

However transcripts from Ms Freeman's appearance in June show she had confirmed the meeting took place, however she had said the communication between herself and the Scotland Office had not been particularly good.

She said a meeting had taken place, referencing it twice during the session before MPs on June 11. Now the SNP have demanded an apology, with the First Minister's official spokesman also calling for one.

Mhairi Black, SNP Shadow Scotland Secretary, said the pair of Tory MPs had been "deliberately selective".

She said: "Rather than playing politics with the pandemic, Douglas Ross and Alister Jack must apologise for their deliberately selective and deceiving remarks against the Scottish Health Secretary.

"It's clear from the exchange that Ross omitted the key part of the answer from Jeane Freeman at the committee - highlighting that this is nothing short of a cheap Tory stitch-up that will fool absolutely no one.

“Douglas Ross of course has form in issuing incorrect remarks given he earlier misrepresented the views of National Farmers Union Scotland and misled the public over the threat of low-quality imported goods - with NFU Scotland's policy director stating he was 'fuming' with the MP's comments.

"The people of Scotland deserve better than the petty and dangerous politics being peddled by Douglas Ross and Alister Jack. They must apologise now."

The Scottish Conservatives have been approached for comment.