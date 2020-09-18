The best universities in the UK have been revealed in a new ranked list.
Three Scottish universities have been recognised in the annual Times and Sunday Times University of the Year awards.
Robert Gordon has been named Scottish University of the Year in the guide, rising 17 places in the guide's overall ranking, with Abertay named UK University of the Year for Teaching Quality.
Alastair McCall, editor of the guide, said: “Robert Gordon is one of the leading modern universities in the UK with a proud record of producing graduates that employers want. The world of work is never far away from its degree programmes and courses contain a strong practical element."
Take a look at our interactive table to see where each university in Scotland ranks in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021:
