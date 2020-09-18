THE COMPANY that runs the Scots ballet school at the centre of allegations of sexual abuse faces is being liquidated after a sheriff found it was unable to pay its debts.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes has this week signed off on the winding up of Ballet West as police continue their investigation into claims of sexual impropriety at the school in Taynuilt, Argyll.

The trustees of the ballet school said on August 24 that the school had ceased operations.

Gillian Barton

The sheriff sitting in Oban was told that the company had "by special resolution resolved that the company be wound up by the court".

The winding up order was approved as there were "no answers" to the petition lodged in court.

Eileen Blackburn of Edinburgh-based accountancy firm French Duncan has been appointed the interim liquidator of the company.

Police Scotland launched a probe nearly a month ago after they received "a number of reports" in connection with claims of sexual impropriety at Ballet West Scotland in Argyll. No arrests have yet been made.

Police launched the probe a day after saying there there was no probe because no complaints or reports had been made, six days after allegations of sexual impropriety surfaced which led to the resignation of the Ballet West Scotland's vice principal Jonathan Barton and the suspension of its principal, his mother Gillian Barton. Mr Barton denied any wrongdoing.

An ITV investigation heard last month from more than 60 women - former students, staff and parents - who have made allegations of Mr Barton's inappropriate behaviour going back as far as 2004 and as recently as 2018. The allegations include sexual contact with his students.

It is alleged that as further 30 have spoken out about alleged misconduct.

Mr Barton, a 38-year-old award winning dancer and teacher quit after being accused of abusing his position to sleep with teenage pupils at the £9,000 a year boarding school his family runs.

It further emerged that the University of Highlands and Islands were among three that had cut ties with Ballet West because of concerns over allegations.

The University of Highlands and Islands closed its BA classical ballet and dance performance and HNC/HND professional stage dance courses delivered through Ballet West Scotland at the end of academic year 2011/12.

It came after the university raised "serious allegations" involving "student welfare", with police in Oban in late 2011.

The Ballet West board has said it was "unaware" of any complaints being raised with the school by the university.

Police Scotland confirmed that it had investigated allegations about "behaviour" at the school eight years ago but it concluded with no further action "with no criminality established".

If further emerged that the Open University ended its partnership with Ballet West in December, 2018, following "safeguarding concerns, including allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between students and a staff member".

The Open University said it had a range of concerns about Ballet West which included "environmental and health and safety issues, to concerns about governance and management".

Bath Spa University has said it has cut its ties with Ballet West.

Bath Spa University had approved the BA Ballet degree for delivery at the Ballet West since September 2019, but they said they are now “very concerned” by allegations and have ended their partnership with immediate effect.

Both Mr Barton’s and Mrs Barton's membership with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) - a body that accredits ballet teachers - have been suspended as the inquiries into what happened continue.

Ballet West was established in 1991 and trained dancers to undergraduate level. It also offered courses for dance teachers and operated associate and outreach programmes for young dancers.

In 2018 it launched its own professional touring company, employing former students for performances across the world.

It was named Best British Ballet School for 2019/20 at the British Ballet Grand Prix, an an international ballet competition for elite level dancers.

In launching the investigation Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is committed to bringing sexual offenders before the courts and treat all reports of sexual abuse with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity. Anyone wishing to report any kind of sexual offence should call us."

A Ballet West spokesman said: “The Board of Trustees was deeply saddened by the liquidation of Ballet West. Every effort was made to save the business but there was a legal duty to act when it became insolvent. It is deeply regrettable that many disappointed students and families were put in an extremely difficult situation.”