THE CHANCELLOR has cancelled the autumn budget due to financial uncertainty from coronavirus.

Rishi Sunak is due to update MPs tomorrow on plans for support for people and businesses when the furlough scheme ends on October 31.

However his autumn budget has been scrapped entirely, it is understood.

The budget was also cancelled at the end of last year due to the General Election.

Devolved governments need the budget in order to set their own spending limits, with the latest announcement forcing them to rely on estimates instead. 

More follows 