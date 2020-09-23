THE CHANCELLOR has cancelled the autumn budget due to financial uncertainty from coronavirus.
Rishi Sunak is due to update MPs tomorrow on plans for support for people and businesses when the furlough scheme ends on October 31.
However his autumn budget has been scrapped entirely, it is understood.
The budget was also cancelled at the end of last year due to the General Election.
Devolved governments need the budget in order to set their own spending limits, with the latest announcement forcing them to rely on estimates instead.
More follows
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment