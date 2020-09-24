SCOTLAND'S £5 million-a-year Gaelic quango has been accused of "drowning in the detail of a failing organisation" after MSPs raised fresh concerns over its performance.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig was branded a "total disaster" earlier this year after a devastating audit highlighted a string of issues including "ineffective leadership" and a lack of transparency.

Paul Johnston, director-general of education, communities and justice at the Scottish Government, said there has since been significant improvement.

However MSPs heard an annual audit report for 2019/20 found inaccuracies in the body's own reporting of its improvement plan.

The Scottish Government was also accused of failing to act after it emerged complaints – two named and one anonymous – were made prior to the first damning audit.

The latest revelations emerged at Holyrood's Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny Committee.

Scottish Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said: "I accept that progress can be seen in the most recent report, but it's progress from a very low bar.

"The nature of the errors that we're talking about here are so basic that frankly they beggar belief."

Mr Tomkins questioned why the bar was allowed to fall so low, adding: "Is it near incompetence or is it something more sinister than that?"

Mr Johnston said the Scottish Government was "very clear that we needed to see swift and material improvement".

Committee convener Anas Sarwar MSP asked why auditors had found inaccuracies in the improvement plan.

Shona MacLennan, chief executive of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: "I think it goes back to the level of detail and the volume of detail, and also the resources available, combined with we are now all working from home since March this year."

She said "perhaps five" inaccuracies were found by auditors, and they were down to human error.

SNP MSP Colin Beattie said the 2019/20 annual audit by Deloitte raised concerns about inaccurate information, financial sustainability and poor levels of scrutiny, among other things.

Mr Beattie said: "We're talking about inaccuracies here. We're talking about insufficient documentation. We're talking about missing documentation."

He quoted a section of the latest audit report, which reads: "We have been particularly concerned by updates provided by management to the Board which suggest that the 2018/19 audit findings and recommendations were flawed and were subsequently contradicted by other independent advice....

"In our opinion, such updates from management were unnecessary, inaccurate and served only to undermine confidence in audit quality."

Mr Beattie added: "This seems like an effort to put some sort of whitewash on it and make it look better, and this report has brought out those very facts. That's quite serious to me."

Ms MacLennan said there had never been any question of not accepting the findings of previous audit reports.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnston said there is a risk the inaccuracies highlighted by auditors were partly due to the large volume of material in Bòrd na Gàidhlig's improvement plan.

Mr Sarwar said: "I'm not willing to accept that Bòrd na Gàidhlig is drowning in an improvement plan, when in actual fact it looks like it's drowning in the detail of a failing organisation."

SNP MSP Alex Neil questioned why the Scottish Government did not intervene much earlier.

He asked: "Why did you wait until this organisation got into such a mess before doing anything about it?"

Mr Johnston said the Scottish Government had been working closely with Bòrd na Gàidhlig "well before the audit came to light".

Mr Johnston and Douglas Ansdell, head of the Gaelic and Scots team at the Scottish Government, later revealed it had received letters raising concerns about governance and leadership in Bòrd na Gàidhlig before the damning audit report.

Mr Neil said it appeared the Scottish Government was warned about the "crisis" at the body, decided it was an internal matter for the board and told ministers there was nothing they could do about it.

Mr Johnston said: "I think the advice we had was that none of this amounted to whistleblowing.

"Rather it was an expression of some concerns about governance, management, leadership in the organisations."

Earlier, he said there are "still significant areas of progress that are needed", but Bòrd na Gàidhlig had demonstrated significant improvement.

Mr Ansdell was later asked to detail the "key performance indicators" for the Gaelic quango.

He could not name them.