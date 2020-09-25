Students in Scotland have been told not to go to pubs and restaurants this weekend.
Concerns have been raised over possible human rights implications as a raft of new guidelines for university students was announced on Thursday evening.
The decision was made following a spike in the number of cases being recorded at halls of residence across the country.
Now, students have been told they should not be going to hospitality venues, and action will be taken if guidelines are flouted.
It was also announced on Thursday that in Scotland should not to return home to visit their families as they are now a “separate household” and legally off-limits.
